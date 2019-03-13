|
GLENN Phyllis Phyllis' family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all involved in the care provided to her during the years of her ill health. This included her G.P's, Churchside, Wood St, Mansfield, King's Mill Hospital, District Nurses, British Red Cross, Physiotherapy Services, Leivers Court Care Support Centre, Arnold, Nottingham, Mansfield & Ashfield Community Mental Health Team, Fastrack Team. In these days of scarce resources and some negativity surrounding the care services we witnessed at first hand the excellent standard of care provided by each services and individuals.
Donations towards Dementia Care, Cancer UK, Baptist Church, Rosemary Street totalled £400.
THANK YOU
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 13, 2019
