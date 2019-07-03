Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. Hanson & Sons (Hucknall) Ltd
13 Watnall Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG15 7LD
0115 963 2013
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:45
St Michael's Church
Underwood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Routledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Routledge

Notice Condolences

Peter Routledge Notice
Routledge Peter of Annesley Woodhouse,
passed away peacefully at
Annesley Lodge Care Home on the 20th June 2019, aged 92 years.

The funeral service to take place
on Monday, 8th July at
St Michael's Church, Underwood at 12.45 p.m. followed by cremation at
Amber Valley Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, made payable to Barnardos or the British Red Cross, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to Geo Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Tel: 0115 963 2013
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices