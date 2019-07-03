|
Routledge Peter of Annesley Woodhouse,
passed away peacefully at
Annesley Lodge Care Home on the 20th June 2019, aged 92 years.
The funeral service to take place
on Monday, 8th July at
St Michael's Church, Underwood at 12.45 p.m. followed by cremation at
Amber Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, made payable to Barnardos or the British Red Cross, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to Geo Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
Tel: 0115 963 2013
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 3, 2019