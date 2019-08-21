|
|
|
Clark Peggy Louisa Of Kingfisher Court Care Home,
Sutton In Ashfield, formerly of Bransdale Avenue, Forest Town.
Passed away 13th August 2019,
aged 84. Funeral Service to be held on
Tuesday 27th August 2019,
Mansfield Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Family flowers by request, donations may be sent to Alzheimers Society C/o
W.S.Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service
11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield, Notts, NG19 0HW
Tel 621114 www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 21, 2019