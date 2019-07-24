Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Leics
View Map
Hardwick Paul formerly of Mansfield, passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home in Market Harborough on 13th July 2019, aged 67 years. Beloved husband of Ann, dad of Ian and Richard and grandad of Ben and Matilda. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium, Leics on Friday 26th July at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 24, 2019
