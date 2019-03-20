|
MAIDEN Patrick Patrick's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA). Particular thanks to the Hospital Chaplaincy Team at King's Mill, The Palliative Care Team and Nottingham Hospice, Beaumond House Hospice, Live-in Care Team and especially the dedication from Patrick's three P.A/carers - Avril, Mel and Claudia. You all made a difference as together you provided care, comfort and dignity.
Thank you to Rev Erika Kirk and Rev Peter Hibberts for their comforting words, Southwell Minster Team and Southwell Methodist Church Team for your help.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 20, 2019
