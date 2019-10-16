Home

A.Wass Funeral Directors ltd
10 Priestsic Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 4EB
01623 557313
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
Ollerton
Patrick Jennings Notice
JENNINGS Patrick Of Wellow sadly passed away at Clipstone Hall & Lodge nursing home on 30th September 2019, aged 87 years. Funeral service to be held on Friday 18th October at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Ollerton, at 12.00, followed by burial at Wellow churchyard. By request family flowers only please, donations payable to Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum or BRACE will be gratefully received.
Enquiries to A Wass Funeral Directors 01623 557313.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 16, 2019
