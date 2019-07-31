|
KINSELLA Michael John of Mansfield, passed away 13th July 2019, age 63 years.
Funeral service to take place at St Philip Neri Catholic Church, Chesterfield Road, Mansfield on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 12.10 pm, followed by burial in Mansfield Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please and anyone wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers will be given to
Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Ivan Bramely, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield. Tel;01623 624918
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 31, 2019