Notice ODDY Mavis Mavis' family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers raised £430 for Baily House Care Home and would particularly like to thank all the staff there for all the love and care they gave to her whilst she lived there.

Special thanks to Mrs Helen Curzon for the most loving wonderful service she delivered. Bless her.

