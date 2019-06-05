Resources More Obituaries for Mavis Hewitt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mavis Hewitt

Notice HEWITT Mavis Mavis's family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours who attended Mavis's funeral.

We would also like to thank the staff of the Fraser Ward at City Hospital for the considerate care and attention given to Mavis whilst in their care.

Donations in lieu of flowers were given to the Fraser Ward and raised £413.70.

We would also like to thank Gemma and her team from G Gilbert Funeral Service for their professionalism and

attention to detail in providing their services. Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices