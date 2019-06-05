Cremation was followed by a service at the Salvation Army, Sutton, for Mrs Mary Grundy, aged 79, of Darlison Court, Hucknall.

Born in Langwith, Mrs Grundy had lived in Shirebrook, Kirkby, Sutton and Huthwaite for more than 60 years.

She worked in various posts, including as a nanny at a private house in Kinoullton, then at Mansfield Shoe Co, King's Mill Hospital, Sutton; as maid in the sister's quarters, later as a part-time cleaner but latterly as a full-time carer for her husband Sydney.

She was a member of the Salvation Army, volunteered for MIND and supported charities including Stepping Stones. She attended the luncheon club at the Salvation Army and loved spending time with her family, listening to audio books and knitting.

Mrs Grundy died at King's Mill Centre on April 29, 2019.

She leaves son Anthony, daughters Christine, Anne and Elizabeth, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mourners were Mr and Mrs A. Grundy, Mr and Mrs I. Roberts, Miss A. Grundy, Mrs E. Langwade, Mr A. Roberts and Miss L. Symonds, Mr C. Grundy, Mr D. Roberts and Miss J. Bentley, Miss C Grundy and Mr M. Gregory, Master L. Gregory, Mr and Mrs L. Gregory, Mrs I. Oxborough, Miss L. Oxborough, Mr and Mrs M. Brimble, Mr M. Brimble, Miss H. Brimble, Mr and Mrs B Minnett; Miss L. Minnett (rep Powell family): Dr and Mrs J. Krishna (rep Miss B. Krishna), Mrs P. Hill; Mrs S. Haggard and Ms T. Willis (Fosse Health Care and Ms H. Walvin) , Ms J. Cooper and Ms M. Parkinson.

Floral Tributes were received from children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and carers from Darlison Court. Donations in lieu of flowers for the garden at Castle Street and Calibre Audio Books.

The service was conducted by Callum Thompson, Salvation Army, and arrangements were by Ken Gregory & Sons.