|
|
|
BEIGHTON Marjorie Marjorie's family would like to express their thanks for all messages, prayers, love and kind words received.
We are very grateful to the Reverend Peter Taylor who conducted the service at Mansfield Crematorium.
Many thanks also to the staff at Ken Gregory's who showed such kindness and care throughout.
Thank you to everyone who generously donated a total of around £200 for The Alzheimer's Society.
Thanks are also expressed to The Travellers Rest who provided refreshments afterwards.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 10, 2019