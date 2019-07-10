Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Beighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Beighton

Notice

Marjorie Beighton Notice
BEIGHTON Marjorie Marjorie's family would like to express their thanks for all messages, prayers, love and kind words received.
We are very grateful to the Reverend Peter Taylor who conducted the service at Mansfield Crematorium.
Many thanks also to the staff at Ken Gregory's who showed such kindness and care throughout.
Thank you to everyone who generously donated a total of around £200 for The Alzheimer's Society.
Thanks are also expressed to The Travellers Rest who provided refreshments afterwards.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.