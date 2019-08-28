|
|
|
Smith Margaret Rose Margaret sadly passed away on the 26th July after a long illness and her funeral was held on the 14th August.
Following a service of remembrance
at St Peter's Church, Mansfield,
there was a short committal service
at Mansfield Crematorium.
Margaret's family send sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours who sent flowers, cards and messages of support at this difficult time.
The family would also wish to
thank all those who attended the service at St Peter's and for their many generous donations which raised over £500 and which will be allocated to
Sir John Eastwood Hospice and
the Nottinghamshire Hospice.
May they also thank all the staff at
Ken Gregory Funeral Directors for
their kindness and assistance,
and in particular sincere thanks to
the Rev. David Fudger who conducted
the service so beautifully.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 28, 2019