Smith Margaret Rose Margaret sadly passed away on the 26th July after a long illness and her funeral was held on the 14th August.

Following a service of remembrance

at St Peter's Church, Mansfield,

there was a short committal service

at Mansfield Crematorium.

Margaret's family send sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours who sent flowers, cards and messages of support at this difficult time.

The family would also wish to

thank all those who attended the service at St Peter's and for their many generous donations which raised over £500 and which will be allocated to

Sir John Eastwood Hospice and

the Nottinghamshire Hospice.

May they also thank all the staff at

Ken Gregory Funeral Directors for

their kindness and assistance,

and in particular sincere thanks to

the Rev. David Fudger who conducted

the service so beautifully. Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 28, 2019