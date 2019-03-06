|
|
|
Jones Margaret Rose of Slater Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, passed away 23rd February 2019 aged 88 years. Funeral service takes place on Thursday 14th March in St Mary Magdalene Church, Sutton-in-Ashfield at 12.15pm, followed by the committal in Sutton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in Margaret's memory on behalf of Ward 52 at King's Mill Hospital.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Sutton--in-Ashfield.
Telephone 01623 554161.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 6, 2019
