The Co-operative Funeralcare Sutton in Ashfield
2 Manor Street
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 1BG
01623 554 161
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:15
St Mary Magdalene Church
Sutton-in-Ashfield
Margaret Jones

Margaret Jones Notice
Jones Margaret Rose of Slater Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, passed away 23rd February 2019 aged 88 years. Funeral service takes place on Thursday 14th March in St Mary Magdalene Church, Sutton-in-Ashfield at 12.15pm, followed by the committal in Sutton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in Margaret's memory on behalf of Ward 52 at King's Mill Hospital.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Sutton--in-Ashfield.
Telephone 01623 554161.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 6, 2019
