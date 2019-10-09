Home

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Margaret Booler

Booler Margaret Jean
(née Kerr)
(Kirkby-in-Ashfield) Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital on 2nd October, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold,
much loved mam of Tim,
loving mother-in-law to Julie,
also a cherished grandma of Otis.
Family and friends please meet for service on Wednesday 16th October
in Sunderland Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 9, 2019
