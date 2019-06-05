Home

MUMFORD Malcolm Gill, Jane and Kim would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy and cards of condolence. Donations gratefully received in lieu of flowers raised £680 for the Firefighters Charity.
We would particularly like to thank everyone who came to "Macs" farewell, Tim Hartell for his kindness and for conducting the service and Ken Gregory & Sons for their care and attention at this sad time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 5, 2019
