DUDLEY Malcolm (Malc) Malc's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy and condolence cards. Donations received in lieu of flowers raised £650.00 for Help for Heroes and Blesma (The Limbless Veterans) charities. We should also like to thank everyone at Co-operative Funeral Care for their kindness at this time, Rev Mick Evans for his service and the staff at The Junction, Sutton in Ashfield.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 4, 2019