WHITEHEAD Lilian 29.12.40 to 10.11.19
Lilian's family would like to express their thanks to all those who sent expressions of love and for all the help and support they have received in the recent days. Thanks in particular to Mrs Sharon Craddock the lay pastor of Stanton Hill Baptist Church and to the staff of Cooperative Funeral Services.
The sum of £407 was donated in lieu of flowers which was shared between Diabetic Association, Carers UK and Stanton Hill Baptist Church.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 11, 2019