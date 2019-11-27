Home

Lilian Whitehead

Whitehead Lilian Of Skegby Lane, Mansfield, passed away suddenly in King's Mill Hospital on Sunday 10th November, aged 78.
Funeral details to be confirmed and posted on Mansfield U3A website.
https://u3asites.org.uk/Mansfield/Page/68971
Donations in lieu of flowers will be divided between Carers UK, British Diabetic Association and Stanton Hill Baptist Church c/o Co-operative Funeral Services, 90 Rosemary Street, Mansfield, NG18 1RB.
Please make any cheques payable to Stanton Hill Baptist Church and these will be split equally between all three.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 27, 2019
