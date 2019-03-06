Home

Notice Condolences

Lilian Lee Notice
Lee Lilian A service at
St.Faith Crematorium, Horsham St, Faith, Norwich will be held on Friday 15th March at 2.00pm to celebrate the life of
Mrs Lilian Lee, aged 82 years,
of New Ollerton, who died on
9th February 2019, after a short illness.

She leaves her husband Derek,
a son Stuart and daughter Sandra, daughters-in-law Wendy and Rebecca, a son-in-law Colin, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
During her life, Lillian had worked as a teacher in both Bradford and North Nottinghamshire. She has been an active member of Ollerton W.I.
as well as Bowls Clubs in
Retford and Mansfield.

Family flowers only,
donations welcomed for
the Alzheimer's Society c/o
R.B. Copping Funeral Service,
125 The Street, Porlingland,
Norwich, NR14 7RP
Tel 01508 494434.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 6, 2019
