Notice BOSWORTH Leslie Raymond "Bos" Bos's family would like to thank everyone for attending the rememberance and celebration of our Dad's life and for the sympathies expressed by all who knew him.

A special thank you to the staff on Ward 53 at King's Mill for the caring and respectful way they helped Dad and ourselves through his final days. Sincere thanks to Karen at AW Lymns Sutton branch and all the staff who looked after us during this sad time and to Linda Woodroffe for the way she told Dad's story in the service. Thanks to the carers of Fosse Healthcare who looked after Dad on a daily basis. Finally a special mention to the Oakham Suite in Mansfield for a superb buffet. Donations in lieu of flowers raised £195 for R.N.I.B. Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 10, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices