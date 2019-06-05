Home

W S Ingham & Son Ltd
The Poplars Funeral Home, 11 Poplar Grove
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 0HW
01623 621114
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:15
Mansfield Crematorium
MOORE Leonard Of Robey Close, Forest Town.
Passed away 26th May 2019, aged 91.
Funeral service, 11.15am,
Wednesday 12th June 2019,
Mansfield Crematorium.
Family flowers by request.
Donations in lieu of flowers are for Parkinson's UK & Dementia UK
c/o the family.
Family have requested mourners
to attend in smart casual dress.
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 5, 2019
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 5, 2019
