MOORE Leonard Of Robey Close, Forest Town.
Passed away 26th May 2019, aged 91.
Funeral service, 11.15am,
Wednesday 12th June 2019,
Mansfield Crematorium.
Family flowers by request.
Donations in lieu of flowers are for Parkinson's UK & Dementia UK
c/o the family.
Family have requested mourners
to attend in smart casual dress.
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service
11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield, NG19 0HW, Tel: 01623 621114 www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 5, 2019
