Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.Wass Funeral Directors ltd
10 Priestsic Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 4EB
01623 557313
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:15
Mansfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Howes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Howes

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Howes Notice
HOWES Kenneth Of Church Street West, Pinxton passed away at home on 10th July 2019, aged 72 years. Funeral service to be held on Friday 26th July 2019, Mansfield Crematorium, at 12:15pm. Family flowers only please, any donations will be gratefully received and forwarded to Parkinson's Disease Society and Radiotherapy Department at Nottingham City Hospital.
All funeral enquiries to A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd, Sutton In Ashfield.
Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.