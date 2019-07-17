|
|
|
HOWES Kenneth Of Church Street West, Pinxton passed away at home on 10th July 2019, aged 72 years. Funeral service to be held on Friday 26th July 2019, Mansfield Crematorium, at 12:15pm. Family flowers only please, any donations will be gratefully received and forwarded to Parkinson's Disease Society and Radiotherapy Department at Nottingham City Hospital.
All funeral enquiries to A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd, Sutton In Ashfield.
Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 17, 2019