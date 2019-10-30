|
|
|
DAVIS Kenneth "Ken" Sending birthday wishes
to our wonderful
Dad and Grandad.
We cried when you passed away,
We still cry today,
Although we loved you dearly
we couldn't make you stay,
Your golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us that He only takes the best.
You are forever in our
hearts and thoughts.
Love from son Davin,
daughter in law Toni, grandchildren Laighton, Aaliyah and Trai xxxxx
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 30, 2019