|
|
|
DAVIS Kenneth "Ken" Sending birthday wishes to Heaven up above to our special Dad and Grandad
with gratitude and love.
May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear,
how much we love and miss you,
not just today but every day,
and wish that you were here.
Of the gifts in life however great or small to have you as our Dad and Grandad was the greatest gift of all.
Thank you for everything Dad,
You are always in our
hearts and thoughts.
Love from daughter Keren,
son in law Ray, grandchildren Kelsey, Kyle and Rhiann xxxxx
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 30, 2019