Notice Condolences Langwith resident Mr Keith Spence, aged 76, of Cavendish Street, was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium, following a service at St Luke's Church, Langwith.

Born in Shirebrook and a resident of Langwith for 66 years, Keith was a miner until his retirement in 1989, working as a chargeman at Langwith and Shirebrook Collieries.

His interests included fishing, quizzes and crosswords.

Keith, who passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on February 25, 2019, leaves his wife Kathleen, sons Trevor, Dennis and Daryl, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Floral tributes were from family and donations received in lieu of flowers were for Ashgate Hospice.

Floral tributes were from family and donations received in lieu of flowers were for Ashgate Hospice.

The service was conducted by the Reverend Jill Hancock and arrangements were by AW Lymn, Shirebrook. Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 27, 2019