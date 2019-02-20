|
North Kalvin Peter Of Archway Road, Kings Clipstone. Passed away on 25th January 2019, aged 77 years. Funeral service on Thursday 28th February 2019
Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton at 11.30am. Family flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers maybe sent to Derbyshire Asbestos Support Team or Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity - Kings Mill Hospital, Oncology Ward (Ward 15) c/o W.S.Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service
11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield, Notts, NG19 0HW
Tel 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 20, 2019
