W S Ingham & Son Ltd (Forest Town, Mansfield)
The Poplars Funeral Home, 11 Poplar Grove
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 0HW
01623 621114
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:30
Sherwood Forest Crematorium
Ollerton
North Kalvin Peter Of Archway Road, Kings Clipstone. Passed away on 25th January 2019, aged 77 years. Funeral service on Thursday 28th February 2019
Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton at 11.30am. Family flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers maybe sent to Derbyshire Asbestos Support Team or Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity - Kings Mill Hospital, Oncology Ward (Ward 15) c/o W.S.Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service
11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield, Notts, NG19 0HW
Tel 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 20, 2019
