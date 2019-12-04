|
HUENI Judith Celia Passed away peacefully 24th November 2019 at her home in Ravenshead aged 80 years.
Funeral service at St James Church, Papplewick, Wednesday 11th December at 2pm prior to a private committal at Mansfield Crematorium at 3pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
St James Church, Papplewick may be given at the service or forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL. Tel: 0115 9632211
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 4, 2019