WRIGHT Joyce
(formerly Manders) Resident of Holly Hill Road, Selston
for seventy years.
Passed away peacefully at
Sutton Manor Care Home on
28th October 2019, aged 93 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at Mansfield Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 11.00am
in the Newstead Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
For all other funeral enquiries
please contact
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
133 Nottingham Road, Selston, Nottinghamshire NG16 6BT
Tel: 01773 306909.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 6, 2019
