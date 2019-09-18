Home

WALSH John Edward Of Mansfield, passed away 5th September 2019, aged 73 years . Funeral service to take place at St Philip's Neri Catholic Church Chesterfield Road, Mansfield on Monday 23rd September 2019
at 12.10 pm followed by committal at Mansfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, anyone wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers will be given to a children's charity of the families choice.
Enquiries to Ivan Bramley Funeral Director 01623 624918
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 18, 2019
