COOPER John Joseph John's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy and cards of condolence. We would particularly like to thank the staff of Respectful Care for all their care and attention to John in the last months and also to the staff of Ward 41, who were wonderful. We would also like to thank Sarah Scarsbrook, the celebrant for such a moving service and to Stacey Burman of A.W. Lymn's for her care and attention to detail at this sad time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 6, 2019