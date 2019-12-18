Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Slack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Slack

Notice Condolences

Joan Slack Notice
Mrs Joan Slack Mansfield Woodhouse A service at Mansfield Crematorium's chapel preceded cremation of Mrs Joan Slack of Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse.
Born at Bulwell and educated at York Street school, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mrs Slack was a lifelong resident of the area.
She was a bookkeeper and home help care assistant, retiring in 1996.
She enjoyed music and was a member of many local organ societies and loved family gatherings.
Mrs Slack, who died at Woodlands care home, Spion Kop, on 25th November, leaves her son Michael, daughters Lynn and Joanne, four grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
Mourners were Mr M.Slack, Mrs M.Tye, Mrs L.Phillips, Mrs J.Downs, Mr, J.Boam, Miss B.Downs, Miss I. Downs, Mr and Mrs C.Phillips, Mr and Mrs J.Phillips, Mrs J.Wood, Mrs I Chantry, Mr and Mrs J.Donald, Mrs P.Maffin, Mrs D.Downs, Mrs B.Holmes, Mr and Mrs J.Mullineaux, Mrs W.Dixon, Mrs C. Mrs s.Dibble,Mr K.Hardy, Mr and Mrs P.Hannah ; Mrs J Bower (rep Mrs B.Simpson and Mrs D.Austin), Mrs L.Clark, Mr and Mrs M.Slack, Mr and Mrs K.Wilson, Mr A Stokes, Mrs J.Smith, Mrs M.Lee. Mrs S.Whitney, Mr and Mrs P.Morris, Mr and Mrs G.Kirkpatrick, Mr K.Ashley, Mr and Mrs W.Gascoyne.
Floral tributes were from family, donations to The British Heart Foundation.
The service was conducted by R.Malone and arrangements were by Ivan Bramley.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -