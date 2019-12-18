|
Mrs Joan Slack Mansfield Woodhouse A service at Mansfield Crematorium's chapel preceded cremation of Mrs Joan Slack of Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse.
Born at Bulwell and educated at York Street school, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mrs Slack was a lifelong resident of the area.
She was a bookkeeper and home help care assistant, retiring in 1996.
She enjoyed music and was a member of many local organ societies and loved family gatherings.
Mrs Slack, who died at Woodlands care home, Spion Kop, on 25th November, leaves her son Michael, daughters Lynn and Joanne, four grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
Mourners were Mr M.Slack, Mrs M.Tye, Mrs L.Phillips, Mrs J.Downs, Mr, J.Boam, Miss B.Downs, Miss I. Downs, Mr and Mrs C.Phillips, Mr and Mrs J.Phillips, Mrs J.Wood, Mrs I Chantry, Mr and Mrs J.Donald, Mrs P.Maffin, Mrs D.Downs, Mrs B.Holmes, Mr and Mrs J.Mullineaux, Mrs W.Dixon, Mrs C. Mrs s.Dibble,Mr K.Hardy, Mr and Mrs P.Hannah ; Mrs J Bower (rep Mrs B.Simpson and Mrs D.Austin), Mrs L.Clark, Mr and Mrs M.Slack, Mr and Mrs K.Wilson, Mr A Stokes, Mrs J.Smith, Mrs M.Lee. Mrs S.Whitney, Mr and Mrs P.Morris, Mr and Mrs G.Kirkpatrick, Mr K.Ashley, Mr and Mrs W.Gascoyne.
Floral tributes were from family, donations to The British Heart Foundation.
The service was conducted by R.Malone and arrangements were by Ivan Bramley.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 18, 2019