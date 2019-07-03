Home

W S Ingham & Son Ltd (Forest Town, Mansfield)
The Poplars Funeral Home, 11 Poplar Grove
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 0HW
01623 621114
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:15
Mansfield Crematorium
Joan Fritchley Notice
FRITCHLEY (Nee McSherry,
Née Bainbridge)
Joan Of Berry Hill Mews, Mansfield
Passed away 22nd June 2019,
aged 58 years. Funeral service 11.15am
Friday 12th July 2019 Mansfield Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers are for Breast Cancer Now and The Donkey Sanctuary c/o the family. Family have kindly requested guests to wear something brightly coloured - not black
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Directors 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town NG19 0HW Tel: 01623 621114
www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 3, 2019
