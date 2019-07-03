|
|
|
FRITCHLEY (Nee McSherry,
Née Bainbridge)
Joan Of Berry Hill Mews, Mansfield
Passed away 22nd June 2019,
aged 58 years. Funeral service 11.15am
Friday 12th July 2019 Mansfield Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers are for Breast Cancer Now and The Donkey Sanctuary c/o the family. Family have kindly requested guests to wear something brightly coloured - not black
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Directors 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town NG19 0HW Tel: 01623 621114
www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 3, 2019