Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerzy Glebocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerzy Glebocki

Notice Condolences

Jerzy Glebocki Notice
GLEBOCKI Jerzy Henrik Of Abbott Lea, Mansfield.
Passed away 16th October 2019,
aged 66 years. Funeral service 12.10pm on Monday 28th October 2019,
St Philip Neri Catholic Church, Mansfield followed by burial at Mansfield Cemetery. Family flowers by request. Donations, in lieu of flowers, are for Cancer Research UK c/o the Funeral Director. All enquiries to
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Directors, 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town
NG19 0HW, Tel: 01623 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.