GLEBOCKI Jerzy Henrik Of Abbott Lea, Mansfield.
Passed away 16th October 2019,
aged 66 years. Funeral service 12.10pm on Monday 28th October 2019,
St Philip Neri Catholic Church, Mansfield followed by burial at Mansfield Cemetery. Family flowers by request. Donations, in lieu of flowers, are for Cancer Research UK c/o the Funeral Director. All enquiries to
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Directors, 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town
NG19 0HW, Tel: 01623 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 23, 2019