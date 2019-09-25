|
Wheatley Jean
(nee Richardson) 3/11/1945 - 15/09/2019
Of Long Eaton & previously of Mansfield.
Wife to the late Alan Wheatley, mother to Richard, mother-in-law to Alison,
Grandma to Eleanor & Oscar, Sister to Brian & Norman and Sister-in-law to Malvina and Margaret.
Funeral service will be held at Markeaton Crematorium on Thursday 3rd October in the Round Chapel at 11am, all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day or sent care of
A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service,
Derwent House,
9 Becket Street,
Derby.
DE11HT.
01332 348 800
www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 25, 2019