Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Taylor

Notice

Jean Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Jean The family would like to thank everyone who attended Jean's funeral, with special thanks to the preacher Joan Wood for a lovely service and to New Ollerton Co-op Funeralcare. Also thanks to A&B catering and Forget Me Not florists. Thanks to all who sent cards, messages of condolence and flowers. £450 was donated and will be divided between Lincs/Notts Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Thank you to all who helped care for Jean
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -