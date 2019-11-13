|
TAYLOR Jean The family would like to thank everyone who attended Jean's funeral, with special thanks to the preacher Joan Wood for a lovely service and to New Ollerton Co-op Funeralcare. Also thanks to A&B catering and Forget Me Not florists. Thanks to all who sent cards, messages of condolence and flowers. £450 was donated and will be divided between Lincs/Notts Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Thank you to all who helped care for Jean
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 13, 2019