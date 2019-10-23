Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Taylor

Notice Condolences

Jean Taylor Notice
Taylor Jean Shirley
( Nee Brammer ) Passed away peacefully at home in Walesby on Wednesday, 16th October 2019, Aged 81.
The dearly loved wife of the late Cedric Taylor, much loved mum, mum-in-law, nan, great nan, sister and aunt.
The funeral service will take place at St Edmund's Church, Walesby on Thursday, 31st October at 11.00am, followed by burial in the churchyard.
The family would like to send a special thanks to her carers, who took such great care of her at her home.
All flowers most welcome, with donations, if desired, to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance / Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeral Services, 01623 836090
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.