Taylor Jean Shirley
( Nee Brammer ) Passed away peacefully at home in Walesby on Wednesday, 16th October 2019, Aged 81.
The dearly loved wife of the late Cedric Taylor, much loved mum, mum-in-law, nan, great nan, sister and aunt.
The funeral service will take place at St Edmund's Church, Walesby on Thursday, 31st October at 11.00am, followed by burial in the churchyard.
The family would like to send a special thanks to her carers, who took such great care of her at her home.
All flowers most welcome, with donations, if desired, to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance / Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeral Services, 01623 836090
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 23, 2019