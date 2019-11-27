|
|
|
Routledge Jean of Annesley Woodhouse
passed away peacefully in the
Queens Medical Centre on the
9th November, 2019 aged 90 years.
Dearly loved mum and grandma,
reunited with Peter.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Michael's Church, Underwood, NG16 5EY on Friday 6th December
at 10.30 a.m. followed by cremation
at Amber Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, made payable to the British Heart Foundation or Brinsley with Underwood PCC (for use at St.Michael's Church) may be given at the service or forwarded along with
all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts.
phone 0115 9632013
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 27, 2019