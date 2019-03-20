Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Betteridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Betteridge

Notice

Jean Betteridge Notice
Betteridge Jean Margaret Jean's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy, donations flowers and cards of condolence. Donations in lieu of flowers raised £1000.00 for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
We would particularly like to thank the amazing District and Palliative Care Nurses of Ollerton & Newark and Carers from Bhandal Care.
A special thank you also to Rachels Eulogies and to David and Team at A.W. Lymn, Rainworth for their care and support at this sad time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.