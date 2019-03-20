|
|
|
Betteridge Jean Margaret Jean's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy, donations flowers and cards of condolence. Donations in lieu of flowers raised £1000.00 for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
We would particularly like to thank the amazing District and Palliative Care Nurses of Ollerton & Newark and Carers from Bhandal Care.
A special thank you also to Rachels Eulogies and to David and Team at A.W. Lymn, Rainworth for their care and support at this sad time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More