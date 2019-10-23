|
|
|
TUCKER Janet Passed away peacefully
8th October 2019 in the
QMC Nottingham, aged 81 years.
Funeral service and cremation
at Mansfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th October at 11:15am.
Family flowers only by request,
donations in lieu of flowers for SWAN
(cheques made payable to Nottingham
Hospitals Charity) may be given at the
service or forwarded to Graham Ward
Funeral Service, 9 Portland Road,
Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL.
Tel: 0115 9632211
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 23, 2019