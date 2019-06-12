|
Barber Jane
1928-2019 Jane's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, flowers and donations received following the sad passing of Jane.
Always in our hearts.........
Your support at this difficult time was very much appreciated and of great comfort to the family.
Donations received in lieu of flowers raised £500 for The British Heart Foundation.
We would also like to thank Mrs L. Buckley for the beautiful, meaningful and comforting service she conducted and to G. Gilbert Funeral Service for the professionalism and kindness they have demonstrated throughout.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 12, 2019
