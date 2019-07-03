|
Knight James, known as John. Of Clipstone, passed away on 17thJune 2019, aged 77 years.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 9thJuly 2019, 11.00 am at
All Saints Church, Clipstone followed by cremation at Mansfield Crematorium at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please with donations, if desired, to
Beaumond House Community Hospice, Newark.
Funeral enquiries to A W Lymn
The Family Funeral Service, Mansfield. Tel 01623 622116.www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 3, 2019