Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Clipstone
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00
Mansfield Crematorium
Knight James, known as John. Of Clipstone, passed away on 17thJune 2019, aged 77 years.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 9thJuly 2019, 11.00 am at
All Saints Church, Clipstone followed by cremation at Mansfield Crematorium at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please with donations, if desired, to
Beaumond House Community Hospice, Newark.
Funeral enquiries to A W Lymn
The Family Funeral Service, Mansfield. Tel 01623 622116.www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 3, 2019
