James Harrison Notice
Harrison James Everard William (EV) Of Brandreth Avenue, Sutton.
Passed away 11th December 2019,
aged 71 years. Funeral service to take place on Monday 30th December 2019, 1.00pm St Josephs R/C Church, Sutton followed by committal at Mansfield Crematorium. Family flowers only please and donations will be kindly accepted for Macmillan Nurses.
All funeral enquiries to: A Wass Funeral Directors Ltd, 10 Priestsic Road, Sutton, Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 18, 2019
