1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences Mr Jack Melvin Storr died in hospital on May 8, 2019.

He lived for 60 years in Mansfield and worked for most of his life at Thoresby Colliery in Edwinstowe as a mining surveyor.

He was born on March 30, 1933 and brought up in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, where he met and married his wife, Phyl. After his marriage Jack lived and worked for a short time in Watford in Hertfordshire, and Deal in Kent, before returning to work for the National Coal Board in 1958, which is when he moved to Mansfield.

He had one daughter, Karen, and a son-in-law, Mike. Jack was widowed in 2014.

Jack loved to play golf and played regularly at Coxmoor Golf Club. He also enjoyed music – especially Frank Sinatra, jazz and classical music – photography, watching snooker and cycling, walking and travelling. He visited many countries with his wife, who was the driving force behind their many adventures.

Jack had Type 1 Diabetes since his early twenties and, together with the care and support of his wife, managed it extremely well over the years, despite it causing some difficulties for

them both at times.

In late 2016, Jack became a resident at Woodleigh Christian Care Home in Mansfield after he developed vascular dementia and could no longer manage his diabetes.

Unfortunately, he was in and out of hospital over the next two years.

However, he felt at home at Woodleigh and loved the interactions he enjoyed with the carers there and the musical entertainment.

Sadly, Jack had to move from there in December 2018 and went to live in a home closer to his daughter in mid-Wales.

His funeral was at Emstrey Crematorium, Shrewsbury, on May 30, where Helen Curzon, the chaplain from Woodleigh of whom Jack was so fond, conducted a wonderful service and paid tribute to Jack.

Afternoon tea was held afterwards at the Mytton & Mermaid hotel in Atcham.

Flowers were from Jack's daughter and son-in-law and from Sherri and Dave Mason in the US. Donations are to go to Diabetes UK and Dementia UK.

