Jack Poxon

Jack Poxon Notice
Poxon Jack Of Rock Hill Mansfield
passed away peacefully at home on the 18th April 2019.
Ada, Simone, Emma and great grandchildren would like to thank everyone who attended Jack's funeral especially Jack's wonderful neighbours and friends , his garden family at his allotment on Forest Road. A special thank you to Jack's very good friend Andy for the support he has given to the family and maintaining Jack's allotment. Jack will be very dearly missed and was loved by so many.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 5, 2019
