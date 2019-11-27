|
Brooks Ivy Beryl Beryl's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers which raised £425 for the British Heart Foundation and Breast Cancer UK.
Special thanks to all the staff at Richmond Care Home for their kind loving care, Rev Karen Bradley for her words of comfort and service and everyone at A W Lymn for their support and attention at this sad time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 27, 2019