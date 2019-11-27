Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Brooks

Notice

Ivy Brooks Notice
Brooks Ivy Beryl Beryl's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers which raised £425 for the British Heart Foundation and Breast Cancer UK.
Special thanks to all the staff at Richmond Care Home for their kind loving care, Rev Karen Bradley for her words of comfort and service and everyone at A W Lymn for their support and attention at this sad time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -