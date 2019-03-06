|
|
|
LEMON Iris Amy 11th November 1934 -
2nd February 2019.
We give heartfelt thanks for the sympathy, messages and cards received and to all those who attended a beautiful and moving service taken by Rachel Gibson at The Sherwood Forest Crematorium. We extend these thanks to the many who looked after Iris in hospital and the Barchester Forest Care Home, thanks also to the
Co-op Funeral Care, New Ollerton for their professional services, donations in lieu of flowers made £400 for the Alzheimer's Society.
Russell and Aubrey.
Omitted in the obituary report was Miss Natalie Gamble representing
Paul Gamble and family.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 6, 2019
