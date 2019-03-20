|
BRADSHAW Iris Annie
née Smith Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12th March 2019,
aged 98 years.
Much loved wife of the late Hayden, mum to Alison and Adrianne,
a dear grandma and great grandma.
A service will be held at
Markeaton Crematorium
(Round Chapel) on Thursday
28th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be given
to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
4a Park Farm, Birchover Way,
Allestree, DE22 2QN, 01332 550033.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 20, 2019
