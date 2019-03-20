Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Bradshaw

Notice Condolences

Iris Bradshaw Notice
BRADSHAW Iris Annie
née Smith Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12th March 2019,
aged 98 years.
Much loved wife of the late Hayden, mum to Alison and Adrianne,
a dear grandma and great grandma.
A service will be held at
Markeaton Crematorium
(Round Chapel) on Thursday
28th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be given
to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
4a Park Farm, Birchover Way,
Allestree, DE22 2QN, 01332 550033.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.