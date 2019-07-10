|
|
|
Bartlett Irene Mabel Irene's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers raised £200 for King's Mill Hospital Wards 53 & 54. We would particularly like to thank staff on wards 53 & 54, Rev Rodney Warden for his comforting words and service and everyone at
G.A. Townroe & Son for their care and attention at this sad time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 10, 2019