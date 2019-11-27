|
Cooper Ian Thomas Of Sherwood Street, Warsop. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, passed away 19th November 2019, aged 84 years. Funeral service to take place in Warsop Parish Church on Wednesday 4th December at 12.15pm, followed by interment in Tithe Green Burial Ground. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to King's Mill Gamma Scanner Appeal.
Enquiries to G. A. Townroe & Son, High Street, Warsop. 01623 842455.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 27, 2019