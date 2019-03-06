|
Mr Horace Smedley, aged 93, of Stuart Avenue, Forest Town, was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium, on February 18, 2019, following a service in the chapel.
Born at Mansfield Woodhouse and a resident there until 1981 when he moved to Forest Town. Horace was a coal miner at Welbeck and Rufford Collieries, working for the NCB for nearly 40 years after leaving the Sherwood Foresters Regiment of the Army.
His interests included gardening, growing vegetables, tending his allotment, football, ballroom and Latin American dancing, achieving medals for dancing, watercolour painting, jigsaws, crosswords, jazz music and beer/wine making.
Horace who passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, on January 18, 2019, leaves his wife Elizabeth (Betty), daughters Janet Maguire, Denise Brown, stepchildren Gordon Boyd, Linda Brown, sons-in-law Derek Maguire, Kevin Brown, daughter-in-law Isabelle Boyd, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mourners were Mrs E. Smedley, Mrs J. Maquire, Mr D.J. Maguire, Mrs D. Brown, Mr K. Brown, Mr D. Maguire, Mrs A. Maguire, Miss L. Maguire, Mr G. Fynney, Mr G. Boyd, Mrs I. Boyd, Mr A. Boyd, Miss C. Boyd, Mrs L. Brown, Mr P. Fletcher, Mr R. Brown, Mr J. Brown, Mr I. Smedley, Ms K. Smedley, Mrs L. Hoggard, Miss N. Hoggard, Mr J. Baker, Mrs J. Jolly, Mrs C. Chambers, Mr A. Murray, Mrs C. Murray, Mrs A. Ciburski.
Floral tributes were from his wife, children and grandchildren. Donations received in lieu of flowers were for Limbless Association UK.
The service was conducted by Mr Keith Brown and arrangements were by W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 6, 2019
